A trust fund which has supported the community for nearly 50 years is winding up and inviting final applications for funding.
The Bawden Trust was formed in 1978 with a generous gift from the late W.G.Bawden and his sister, who owned land at Crelake in Tavistock, to promote sport and recreation for West Devon people.
Over the years, beneficiaries have included Tavistock Squash Club, the King’s Community Church and modern pentathlete Olympian Heather Fell.
The trust is looking to distribute the remaining funds to sports clubs and organisations or individuals to help with sporting/recreational objectives.
Applications must be by letter to The Bawden Trust, Tavistock Times, 14 Brook St, Tavistock, PL19 0HD with details of how the funds will be used, to arrive by Friday, October 24.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.