MOTORS whatever the sort were a delight to Ron “Bonzo” Moyse who died on November 20, three days after his 90th birthday.
A funeral service for Bonzo was held at Bow Gospel Hall on Friday, December 16. The hall was packed with some people having to stand outside.
Bonzo, Ronald William George Moyse, died peacefully at Lyme Regis Nursing Home. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joyce. They were married in 1954 at Poundstock near Bude.
They moved to Bow almost 70 years ago, Bonzo running his own general haulage business.
His funeral was conducted by Paul Brocklehurst who was a friend of Bonzo and Joyce and who used to live at Bow.
He said Bonzo loved motors, whether it was F1, rallying or motor bikes. He also loved tractors and 32 years ago was involved in organising the Mid Devon Ploughing Club’s first annual match which became known as Bonzo’s.
In later years he was less involved in the organising but always tried to be there.
Paul Brocklehurst explained how Bonzo and Joyce had looked after he and his sister after Paul’s father was killed when Paul was a child.
Paul said they had cared for them and helped them, they were closer than family and after they moved to Derby, they returned each year to Bow for the summer holidays.
Paul spoke about fishing trips with Bonzo, catching mackerel, going banger racing with him, riding tractors and going out in the lorries and the many happy days spent at the yard at the bottom of Bow.
Kevin Guthrie also gave a tribute to Bonzo, saying they had tried to prove for the Guinness Book of Records that at the age of 80, Bonzo was the oldest HGV driver in the world, but were minus one document.
The Closing Prayer was led by Ian Finch, a regular worshipper at the Gospel Hall, committal followed in the Gospel Hall graveyard.
Donations in Bonzo’s memory were for Cancer Research UK and may still be given through C J Steer and Son Limited, Funeral Directors, Homefield, Station Road, Bow EX17 6HU. Please make cheques payable to the charity.