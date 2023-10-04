The Tavistock community bids farewell to a beloved jeweller, John Baldwin a talented goldsmith of Baldwin Jewellers in Tavistock. Renowned for creating exquisite pieces for the Royal Family, celebrities and generations of families. Crafting jewellery to commemorate life’s most cherished moments.
John’s son and business partner James Baldwin, said: “Dad was a wonderful person who brought happiness to so many people.” John passed away peacefully, after his recent cancer diagnosis, surrounded by loving family. His wife Jane, daughter Kate and the family have taken comfort from the overwhelming outpouring of beautiful stories and warm condolences from the people whose lives John has touched.
“One of the jewellery industries most respected and loved Goldsmiths, John Baldwin has left a legacy of royal jewellery commissions, treasured bespoke designs and the Baldwin Jewellery brand which has seen continued success for the past 56 years.
“John’s fantastic personality and ability to make every person feel part of the family was one of his true talents, with generations of loyal friends, colleagues and customers.”
John was highly regarded as a designer and was commissioned to design and make a brooch for the Queen to commemorate the Drake 400 – an anniversary marking Sir Francis Drake’s defeat of the Armada. In honour of this he was invited to attend a lunch reception with Plymouth civic leaders, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh. The Queen was introduced to John and thanked him for his work. As well as being commissioned to make a piece for the Queen, John also made a brooch for Princess Margaret when she was sponsor of HMS Illustrious. He also made several mess silver sets for the Royal Navy, notably one to pay tribute to the medics who died or were wounded serving in the Falklands war.
Although John had humble beginnings, ‘a working class lad’, from Leicester, he trained under the iconic jewellery designer Ernest Blyth and made many pieces for the Queen, royals and other important customers but none had his name on them.
James added: “During his 56-year-career, he became the ‘go-to’ jeweller for generations of families for the life-changing moments that jewellery was made to be remembered by. His creativity and flair never wavered and his designs were always extremely thoughtful with the customer at the heart of every detail.” Customers and friends describe him as charming, kind and generous, with an infectious laugh and warm personality. His work brought happiness, his talent and amazing craftsmanship has been highlighted amongst the memories and stories being shared online.