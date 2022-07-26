Triumphant return for Chagstock 2022
ABOVE: Undercover Hippy: Alexander Sorlie-Pring photo. BELOW: Kula Shaker: Alexander Sorlie-Pring photo
LOCKDOWNS felt like a distant memory as festival goers descended upon the Chagstock site at the weekend.
Music lovers were blessed with clear skies for the most part, as a few dark clouds and light drizzle on Saturday did little to deter the party atmosphere.
Friday saw Cornish bluegrass outfit, Flats & Sharps, perform to a jovial crowd on the Big Top stage. The Penzance band won new fans as they spoke of how welcome they’d been made to feel at the festival since arriving just a few hours earlier.
Next on the billing was punk rock band Ferocious Dog, whose high energy Levellers-esque sound has won a loyal fanbase over the years.
Fans soon rushed to the main stage to see Friday headliners, Ash. The group drew big crowds with their back catalogue of well-known hits and flawless musicianship.
On Saturday sore heads were serenaded by the rocking energy of Dead Radio who opened the main stage. Crowds continued to swell in the early afternoon as revellers danced to Undercover Hippy.
Chagstock has a loyal fanbase with people returning year after year. Crowds were littered with t-shirts from years gone by as regulars greeted one another at the beer tent.
One band to leave to a lasting impression were Baskery, an all-female Swedish trio whose southern Americana style and flawless vocals were well received.
Saturday was awash with colour as this year’s fancy dress theme of summer holidays saw some creative costumes take to the dance floor.
The Live Lounge stage was packed for most of the weekend. Teignmouth band Plastic Tramps delivered a high energy set on Saturday which had echoes of town’s musical heroes, Muse.
Taking to the stage on Saturday were headliners Kula Shaker. A blistering set played much of their newer material while paying homage to their classic hits, such as Govinda, Tatva and Hey Dude.
|