Twenty-five years of adventures at Okehampton Youth Hostel

‘We took it over in April 1997 and we opened for business in August 1997. It was quite a fast build and we had a lot of people working on it. We had a building company at the time. Probably 25 years on we couldn’t have done it, we would now need £2 million rather than the £200,000 we had, but I had my own team and my own local contacts. We had plans drawn up we got the borough council to approve the plans. They were very supportive as well.’