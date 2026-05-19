Two of the three bus parking spaces at the Okehampton Interchange Station, currently under construction, are now being considered as public pick-up and drop-off zones.
Devon County Council has agreed to consider repurposing two of the three bus bays, following concerns that the original drop-off zone was inconveniently located, particularly for parents of Exeter College students living on the east side of town.
Okehampton councillors have successfully fought to have designated public drop-off zones along Hameldown Road to prevent traffic problems caused by drivers dropping off passengers on the west side of the station.
Following the news, Okehampton Hamlets Parish and West Devon Borough Councillor Jan Goffey hailed it as a “common sense solution.” Cllr Goffey had pushed for alternative drop-off points arguing that families living in the Meldon Fields and Okement Park estates were more likely to use the bays currently marked as bus parking spaces along Hameldown Road as drop-off zones, as they would be more convenient for them than the designated drop-off zone in the car park on the opposite side of the station.
A spokesperson for the county council said: ““The new Okehampton Interchange station will be served by the hourly 118 bus service, connecting residents in Tavistock, Okehampton town centre, and the growing development to the east of the town. This will deliver up to 14 bus journeys per day.
“While the primary pick-up and drop-off facility will be located within the station car park on Okehampton Business Park, local feedback has supported the inclusion of a similar facility on Hameldown Road at the front of the station. The bus layby that has been delivered has capacity for up to three bus stops, although only one is required for the 118 service. The remaining space is therefore being explored as a short-stay pick-up and drop-off area.”
This is just one of several concerns raised by residents about the available facilities at the new station. In January this year, Network Rail, the public body responsible for maintaining the country’s rail infrastructure, faced criticism over news that there would be no toilets or drinking water available at the station.
The organisation stated that toilets were not included in the building design because the trains serving the station will have onboard toilets. However, Okehampton town councillors said that these provisions were inadequate as the Interchange Station is likely to be busier than the current station and that there are no other public facilities nearby.
Network Rail is not responsible for the decision to repurpose the bus parking bays, as bus services are delivered by the county council and lie outside its remit.
However, a Network Rail spokesperson described the work already done on the station’s drop-off point: “As part of the station build, we’ve provided a dedicated drop-off bay within the station car park. This allows for convenient pick-up and drop-off, with a 20-minute grace period before any charges apply.”
Okehampton Interchange Station will include a single platform, step-free access, a car park, a new bus stop, cycling facilities, and a combined cycle path and footpath connecting the station to residential areas in the eastern part of the town. Additionally, there will be an improved cycle route into the town centre and a new toucan crossing on Exeter Road.
The station project has cost nearly £15 million, funded by £13.4 million from the government, £1.4 million from Devon County Council, £120,000 from West Devon Borough Council, and £25,000 from Network Rail. The station is scheduled to open to the public this summer.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.