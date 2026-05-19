Following the news, Okehampton Hamlets Parish and West Devon Borough Councillor Jan Goffey hailed it as a “common sense solution.” Cllr Goffey had pushed for alternative drop-off points arguing that families living in the Meldon Fields and Okement Park estates were more likely to use the bays currently marked as bus parking spaces along Hameldown Road as drop-off zones, as they would be more convenient for them than the designated drop-off zone in the car park on the opposite side of the station.