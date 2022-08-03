Two more deaths recorded in West Devon

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in West Devon.
By Andrew Dowdeswell  
Wednesday 3rd August 2022 4:43 pm
Share
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in West Devon.

A total of 78 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 3 (Wednesday) – up from 76 a week previously.

They were among 11,566 deaths recorded across the South West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in West Devon.

A total of 161,560 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 3 (Wednesday) – up from 160,485 last week.