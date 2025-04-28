A 35-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man have been arrested and charged with a string of crimes in Tavistock.
Megan Wheatcroft from Tavistock was found guilty of two breaches of a criminal behaviour order, shoplifting, obstructing/resisting police and persistent use of a public communications network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety.
She has been remanded in custody until her sentencing at Plymouth Crown Court on May 6, 2025.
Nick Davies from Tavistock has been charged with two counts of breaching a Community Protection Notice, one count of common assault and one count of handling stolen goods.