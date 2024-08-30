The UKHSA South West is urging parents to ensure their children catch up on missed vaccinations before returning to school to prevent a potential surge in measles cases.
This is part of the Childhood Immunisation Marketing Campaign across England, delivered by UKHSA, the Department for Health and Social Care, and NHS England. It aims to remind parents and carers about the importance of protecting children against diseases like measles, whooping cough, meningitis, diphtheria, and polio.
Dr Alison Mackenzie, Consultant in Public Health Medicine and Screening and Immunisations Lead for NHS England South West, said:
"We know that measles can be very serious, so it's critical that our children in the South West are fully protected. We're making progress, but need to do more, especially to protect those who haven't had their second dose, which is about ten per cent of five-year-olds across the region, and nearer 15 per cent in some areas."
Almost ten per cent of children in the South West start school without complete MMR protection. Between January 1 and August 29, 2024, there were 28 confirmed measles cases. In the region, 92.5 per cent of two-year-olds and 89.8 per cent of five-year-olds receive the MMR vaccine. To check a child's MMR vaccination status, refer to their red book or contact their GP. Schedule an appointment with the GP if a child has missed one or both doses.
For information about the MMR vaccine, visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/mmr-vaccine/.