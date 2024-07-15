AN open day for the public to see an exciting new Romano-British archaeological dig is coming up in Winkleigh.
Described as a “unique opportunity”, it will take place from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, July 27 at the planned Allison Homes High Moor View housing development on the western edge of the village.
The archaeological survey comes after previous investigations discovered a roughly 1,800-year-old domestic Romano-British enclosed farmstead.
An extended family would have lived there with livestock, in a similar fashion to those already found in North Devon.
A survey dig is being carried out on the second phase of the estate by independent consultant AC Archaeology with Devon County Council archaeological services and Devon Historic Environment Service.
The site will not be built on until the survey is finished.
The Romano-British culture was a mix of Roman and native Briton societies that arose after the Roman conquest of Britannia in the first century AD.