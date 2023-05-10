As a part of the Big Help Out for the Coronation, the Okehampton Rivers Improvement Group (ORIG) organised a "Clean for the King" on Monday May 8.
Ann Wood and Christine Marsh of ORIG organised the event with the Okehampton Freemasons, Rotarians, Lions and RoundTable plus Everything Okehampton and invited people to get involved with a Community Litter Pick.
The Okehampton Freemasons Lodge was used as a base for meeting, and for refreshments provided by Clare, Isla and Mabel, and litter was cleared from around the town.
Chris Hodgson from the Okehampton Freemasons, said: 'A brilliant morning was enjoyed by everyone involved. ORIG gave prizes for the biggest piece of rubbish collected, which was an abandoned road closed sign, and for the most unusual piece of rubbish, which was hotly contested but won by a decorative false fingernail.
'The morning was enjoyed by everyone that came along - great teamwork, great companionship and a great demonstration of what community can do.'
ORIG meets in Waitrose Carpark on the last Saturday of every month. To get involved visit the ORIG Facebook page.