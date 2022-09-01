UPDATE : Fire crews fighting serious fire at Cheriton Bishop Village Hall
Update:
The fire at Cheriton Bishop was a fire involving a single storey village hall measuring approximately 10 metres by 30 metres.
The fire was involving the solar panels on the roof which spread throughout the remainder of the roof causing 100 per cent damage, the remainder of the building was damaged by heat, smoke and water.
Crews used; six breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, three 45 mm main jets, four short extension ladders, two roof ladders, thermal imaging cameras, one drone and small tools.
Crews also utilised the aerial ladder platform to expose underneath the roof tiles to assist in extinguishing the fire.
Attending stations were; Okehampton, Chagford, Moretonhampstead, Danes Castle, Exmouth, Crediton, Honiton, Ivybridge, Middlemoor, and Clyst St George.
Crews remained on scene for an extra couple of hours turning over and damping down.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
MANY fire crews from across the area are currently in attendance at a serious fire at Cheriton Bishop Village Hall.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue received a telephone call reporting the incident at 1.45pm today (September 1) and immediately dispatched three fire crews and a turntable ladder.
Due to the serious nature of the fire, the number of pumps was first increased to five and then at 2.28pm to eight.
The roof of the hall is believed to be fully involved in fire and also involved a number of solar panels.
Crews in attendance include Okehampton, Chagford, Moretonhampstead, Exmouth, Crediton, Honiton and both Middlemoor and Danes Castle, Exeter.
A water bowser is in attendance. Crews are using hose jets and many firefighters are in sets of breathing apparatus.
Reports are that the road near the hall from Yeoford to Cheriton Bishop has been closed in the area (Chestnut Close both ways closed due to building fire between Four Cross Ways and Glebelands).
Other reports state the the adjoining doctors’ surgery was evacuated, that all persons were accounted for and that there was no-one injured.
• Further updates as we have them.
