UPDATE: searches resume for two missing after Roadford Lake boat capsize

POLICE searches have today resumed for two people missing following a boat capsize at Roadford Lake.

Police remain at the lake near Lewdown following an incident yesterday (Wednesday, June 8 ) when a boat capsized in the water.

Two people were rescued from the water and taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment. One person has since been discharged and one person remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Two other people were also pulled from the water unscathed. They were checked by ambulance teams before being discharged at the scene.

Police said they were supporting the families of all those involved.

The lake will remain closed for public access for the foreseeable future and road closures remain in place near the activity centre to allow access for the emergency services.