UPDATE at 4.40pm: Disruption is now expected until the end of the day.
NETWORK Rail has confirmed that a tree has been blown down across the railway line between Exeter and Crediton.
The incident was reported at 3.44pm today, Saturday, August 5and it has resulted in the closing of all rail services by Great Western Railway between Exeter St David’s and Barnstaple and Okehampton.
Network Rail says that it expects the service to resume from 6pm today.
Devon is on an Amber Warning for strong winds until about 8pm this evening due to Storm Antoni.
Further updates as we have them.