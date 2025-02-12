The food hygiene rating report for establishments across West Devon in January.

5/5 Abbeyfield society – Tavistock

Inspected on January 21 2025

Hygienic food handling- Good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building- Good

Management of food safety- Good

5/5 Blackdown Nursing Home – Mary Tavy

Inspected on January 13 2025

Hygienic food handling- Good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building- Good

Management of food safety- Good

5/5 Farms For City Children- Iddesleigh

Inspected on January 15 2025

Hygienic food handling- Very good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building- Good

Management of food safety- Very good

5/5 Gulworthy Primary Academy- Gulworthy

Inspected on January 21 2025

Hygienic food handling- Good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building- Very good

Management of food safety- Good

5/5 Kent House Residential Home- Okehampton

Inspected on January 13 2025

Hygienic food handling- Good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building- Good

Management of food safety- Good

5/5 Tavistock General Hospital- Tavistock

Inspected on January 21 2025

Hygienic food handling- Very good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building- Good

Management of food safety- Very good

4/5 The Currant Bun- Sourton

Inspected on January 13 2025

Hygienic food handling- Good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building- Good

Management of food safety- Generally satisfactory

4/5 White Hart Inn- Bridestowe

Inspected on January 14 2025

Hygienic food handling- Good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building- Generally satisfactory

Management of food safety- Good

3/5 West View Residential Home- Bere Alston

Inspected on January 16 2025

Hygienic food handling- Generally satisfactory

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building- Good

Management of food safety- Generally satisfactory

The results of inspections is public information released on the Food Standards Agency website with data provided by West Devon Borough Council.