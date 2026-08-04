A veteran Okehampton runner has run her fastest lap of a weekly public 5k course, despite a Parkinson’s diagnosis.
Mags Jarvis, 71, set a new personal best for the community event, at the Simmons Park Parkrun on Saturday, August 1 despite the disorder sometimes affecting her mobility and confidence.
Mags lives with Parkinson’s disease and credits exercise for mitigating or keeping her symptoms at bay and boosting general wellbeing.
She strongly believes exercise has a big role in reducing the severity of Parkinson’s, a slow, progressive brain condition occasionally causing slow movement, balance issues, stiff muscles and tremors.
Mags said of her PB: “The conditions were good, light wind and not too hot. A friend helped pace me and I managed to run a course PB, finishing in 28 minutes and 12 seconds.
“I also managed to achieve an age-graded (handicap) score of 80.26 per cent which was third out of the 246 participants and the highest I've ever achieved in 34 Parkruns I have completed.”
Her previous Simmons Park Parkrun PB was 28.28 minutes from May 2025 and she had not run quicker than this for over five years, until now.
As it turned out, her new PB was a huge bonus because that was not her primary aim. Firstly, she was aiming to beat a landmark 29 minutes and secondly, as a member of Okehampton Running Club, she hoped to qualify for a club platinum award for her age group by finishing in 28.39 minutes – both achieved.
“Despite me now being more aware of some of my Parkinson's symptoms and being 71 years old, I was very pleased to improve my Simmons Park Parkrun time
“I’ve had Parkinson's for over 13 years. My symptoms can negatively impact my mood and slow me doing certain tasks. Exercise is my best medicine.
“The supportive Parkrun and Okehampton Running Club communities also boost me, alleviating some symptoms.”
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