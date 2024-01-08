For the first time since 2014, members of the public will be able to report crimes or give information at Okehampton Police Station's new public enquiry desk.
The new desk opened today and police enquiry officers will man the desk from 10am to 3pm from Monday to Thursday, though it is expected that opening hours will increase to 10am to 3pm from Monday to Saturday in around two months.
There will be an official opening ceremony in February at which Devon and Cornwall's Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez is expected to attend along with other local dignitaries.