A high profile police presence is being seen across West Devon this week as officers take part in Neighbourhood Policing Week.
Police are engaging with the public, local groups and businesses to talk about issues of concern with particular emphasis on speeding and shoplifting.
Today officers are at Men in Sheds in Tavistock to catch up with them.
In our interview here the new inspector of West Devon Chris Conway sets out his priorities for the borough and talks about how the force plans to improve its engagement.