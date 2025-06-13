A public consultation has been called over the possible closure of the sixth form at Okehampton College.
The drop in meeting will take place at the Octagon Theatre on the college site on Wednesday, June 18 between 5pm and 7pm.
Trustees of the Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust, which runs the secondary school, will be available to answer questions.
Those currently in the sixth form at Okehampton College – Years 12 and 13 – will continue at the college as planned. The final intake to the sixth form would be September 2025, with the sixth form to formally close in August 2027.
Views can be submitted to the Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust at [email protected] marked ‘Consultation on Post-16’. Or by post to: Clerk to governors, Consultation on Sixth Form, Okehampton College, Mill Road, Okehampton EX20 1PW.
