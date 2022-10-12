Village creates memorial to fallen soldiers

‘As our soldiers were all farmers, born in the parish, we wanted a memorial to have a rural feel, so decided to make something ourselves in the parish as we felt this would be more meaningful. The memorial is actually a large seat and is handmade from metal in the workshop in Dowland and designed to resemble the farm gate of a Devonshire field. We have incorporated poppies on either side for remembrance and three helmets hang over the gate, one for each of our soldiers.