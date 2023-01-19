LIFTON’S superb community hall was a long time in the planning and building, with the idea first mooted in the mid 1990s.
Money was raised through grants from the National Lottery, charitable trusts and West Devon Borough Council and lots and lots of village fundraising as well as individual donations. It finally opened in January 2018, replacing the old church hall which had come to the end of its life. The new hall was designed by Tavistock architect Steve Whettem.
Hall secretary Vin Marshall said: ‘There are things going on every day of the week. We have a warm hub on a Monday mornings and there is Zumba, Tai Chi, baby ballet and rug weaving. The vets have meetings here and lots of groups come in for meetings. The art group also hold their exhibition and the village holds the village show here, too, so there is quite a lot going on.’