The apple-loving pupils of St Andrew’s Primary School in Buckland Monachorum had a special guest visit to get to the core of the fruit’s heritage.
The Bere Peninsula has a long history of growing and harvesting fruit and the school even has year groups named after varieties of apple.
So, it was a very fruitful event when Celia Steven, great-granddaughter of Henry Merryweather, man who first cultivated the famed Bramley cooking apple commercially in the 1800s in Nottinghamshire, came to talk to the children about how important apple trees are to the area.
She brought along an apple tree sapling which is only two grafts away from the original Bramley tree and planted it in the grounds with the help of school council members Zidane, ten, Hedra, six, Fletcher, six, and Frances, six. They were overseen by volunteer school gardener Chris Bent, who runs the school gardening club with Helen Smart.
Celia said: “This area has a rich fruit growing heritage and that’s evident today in the community orchard in Buckland and the Bere Ferrers orchard and apple festival. I’m delighted the head has embraced the importance of the apple tree and specifically the Bramley to the village.
“I’d like to think the tree will be looked after by the children and they’ll sit under it when it gets bigger and around it to chat and even enjoy the apples.”
Headteacher Debbie Nunn recited a prayer of thanksgiving at the newly-planted tree and explained its importance to her pupils: “This tree is part of Buckland history and our school is also an important part of the village. Also our classes are named after apples.
“I’d like to think the tree will grow tall and strong with deep roots and that is just how I see our school growing as a family and integrated into the village community.”
Celia has been an international advocate of the Bramley apple on trade missions to Downing Street and Japan.
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