A DEVON MP has welcomed news that a campaign on behalf of Ukrainians living in the UK has delivered a “significant victory”.
Sustained pressure from Newton Abbot Liberal Democrat MP Martin Wrigley and cross-party colleagues has meant families being given more time to apply to stay in the UK.
They can now apply for visas 90 days before their current permission expires, rather than having a much tighter 28-day window.
Mr Wrigley said this built on previous success, including the securing of a two-year extension to the Homes for Ukraine Scheme last year.
“Short-term fixes are not enough and Ukrainians in the UK need real certainty,” he said.
His comments came on the fourth anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine which started the continuing conflict.
Mr Wrigley said he had been campaigning for greater security and long-term support to help Ukrainians in the UK.
“Working alongside colleagues across the House, we made the case that Ukrainians who are working, studying and contributing to our communities deserve stability, not uncertainty,” he said.
“Today, that sustained pressure has delivered results. The government will set out a longer-term framework later this year, and crucially, an expanding of the window of application from just 28 days to 90 days.
“This is a significant and welcome step forward, giving reassurance to thousands of Ukrainian families. I want to thank parliamentary colleagues from all parties, universities, local authorities, sponsors and Ukrainian advocacy groups who worked constructively to make the case for change.
“This is real progress, and we will continue working to ensure long-term security and support for Ukrainians both here in the UK and in Ukraine.”
