“While I was in our control vehicle back at Plymuth Argyle’s Home Park stadium (as back-up to the police communications) the feedback from those on the ground was that virtually everyone was receptive to leaving and understood the potential dangers. At that time it was thought highly likely the bomb would have to be detonated safely in-situ and that could have caused damage and injury. However, it was eventually decided it would be safest to transport it by road to dispose of at sea and our new tasking was to again advise people to leave their homes along the route on Saltash Road and Morice Town areas.