Entrants have to carry survival kit with them with compulsory items like a bivouac (a temporary shelter, rather than a tent) which is light weight and quick to put up and take down for race. They have to sleep outside and are only allowed on night’s sleep indoors - at a hostel. Jenny said she managed only two hours’ sleep outside. They started on Saturday at 8am last weekend (January 14) with a target to finish three days later before Monday at 6pm. They started at Edale and the finish was at Hawes.