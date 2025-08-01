Volunteer rescuers brought a missing walker to safety after a search on Dartmoor.
Dartmoor Search Rescue Team Tavistock (DSRT) were called out by police at 9pm on Monday, last week (July 28), to help with a search for a missing person in distress ‘believed’ to be on the moor.
Police had received various reports of locations, including a sighting by a runner, indicating the person had walked from Plymouth to Burrator Reservoir and then out onto the open moor near Down Tor.
Several Dartmoor rescue teams, including one with a search dog, searched a wide area, finally closing in around Norsworthy Bridge car park beside the reservoir. A team found the the walker at about 10pm, cold but unharmed, and walked back with them to safety.
