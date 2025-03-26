Abi Horn, assistant clerk and mayor’s assistant, said: “As signs of spring start to appear in Simmons Park, with blooming flowers, budding trees and the return of wildlife, there’s no better time to get involved. The group encourages all ages and abilities to participate—whether you’re a seasoned gardener or simply someone who enjoys spending time outdoors, your help is always appreciated. If you’re looking for a way to give back to the community, make new friends and enjoy the beauty of Okehampton’s parks, consider joining the volunteer group this spring. The sessions are a fun and rewarding way to contribute to the town’s environment, and your efforts will directly benefit everyone who visits Simmons Park throughout the year.