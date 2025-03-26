With the first signs of spring arriving in Okehampton, volunteers are wanted for valuable work in Simmons Park.
The Okehampton Parks Volunteer Group will gather for its first session of the season on Wednesday, April 2, from 11am to 12:30pm with weekly sessions continuing throughout the spring, summer and into the autumn.
Volunteers assist with a variety of tasks, from gardening and planting to litter picking and other essential park maintenance activities.
Abi Horn, assistant clerk and mayor’s assistant, said: “As signs of spring start to appear in Simmons Park, with blooming flowers, budding trees and the return of wildlife, there’s no better time to get involved. The group encourages all ages and abilities to participate—whether you’re a seasoned gardener or simply someone who enjoys spending time outdoors, your help is always appreciated. If you’re looking for a way to give back to the community, make new friends and enjoy the beauty of Okehampton’s parks, consider joining the volunteer group this spring. The sessions are a fun and rewarding way to contribute to the town’s environment, and your efforts will directly benefit everyone who visits Simmons Park throughout the year.
“It’s an excellent opportunity for community members to make a visible impact on the town’s green spaces, all while enjoying the fresh air and the camaraderie of fellow volunteers.”
Comfortable clothing and sturdy footwear is recommended but no prior experience is needed.
The group will meet at the pedestrian entrance gates, with new volunteers greeted by the rest of the team.
For more information on how to join, or to learn about upcoming volunteer opportunities, please visit the Okehampton Town Council website www.okehampton.gov.uk/volunteers.php or contact the park keeper James McGahey [email protected] or ring 01837 53179.