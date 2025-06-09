The Okehampton branch of Cats Protection are urgently seeking new fosterers to join their team.
The branch which also covers Holsworthy and Bideford, are looking for volunteers to provide a safe, temporary haven for cats and kittens before they find their forever home.
Volunteer fosterers usually spend around one and a half hours per day (around ten to 13 hours per week) in this role, but this might vary depending on the number of cats or kittens in care.
Fosterers will be expected to complete some training in order to provide high standards of cat welfare.
Find out more information by phoning 03453 712717 (11am-8pm) or visiting: www.cats.org.uk/support-us/volunteeropportunities?id=12438
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.