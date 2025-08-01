Food Drink Devon are looking for your votes for the People’s Choice Award and Top Hospitality Venue 2025
For the very first time, they are handing the judging of an award over to the people who matter most - you – the community of food and drink lovers.
Whether it’s a standout restaurant, a cosy pub, a charming café, or an innovative street food business, now’s your chance to vote for your favourite venue to eat and drink in Devon.
To be eligible, the venue must be a hospitality business, based in Devon and demonstrate Food Drink Devon’s core values of excellent quality, sustainability and ingredients with local, ethical provenance.
Voting is open to August 31.
Food Drink Devon is a Community Interest Company who represents a membership of food and drink producers, retailers, hospitality venues and related support businesses, dedicated to serving up the best produce from the county.
They are proud to raise Devon's culinary profile and showcase the county as one where the use of fantastic Quality, Seasonal and Sustainable local produce is standard.
Devon is home to so many fabulous food and drink businesses, we want to celebrate these and share them with everyone.
The unique combination of moorland grazing, rich arable soil, and coastal waters, means that nowhere else in Britain boasts the same variety of fresh local produce.
From grass-fed cattle and free range poultry to fresh fruit (including grapes!) and vegetables, rapeseed to seaweed, and local fish and shellfish, Devon has it all right on its doorstep.
Stock up on these delights at one of the fabulous farm shops, straight from the producer at traditional farmers’ markets, or one of the growing number of food fairs and festivals.
Devon has an unrivalled range of foodie experiences including vineyard tours, gin making, beer brewing, cookery classes and more.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.