Waggy tails and smiles on walk for rescue animals
+ 4
(View All)
Supporters and their four-legged friends brave the weather for Margaret Green Animal Rescue. Pictures: Dianne Giles.
Subscribe newsletter
MORE than £1,000 has been raised by supporters and their four-legged friends who braved the weather on a rainy Sunday earlier this month for Margaret Green Animal Rescue’s annual Walk-4-Rescue.
Despite a little rain, the fundraiser on September 4 was a successful day with lots of smiles and waggy tails and the attendees had a lovely time being immersed in beautiful countryside on the 4.5-mile sponsored walk.
The walk started from the Wingletang Centre at Heathfield near Tavistock and took participants on a 4.5 mile route via Mary Tavy and Peter Tavy, finishing at the Peter Tavy Inn.
The charity said it was delighted that more than £1,000 has been raised from the event so far, with more expected to flow in in the coming months.
A spokesperson said: ‘Dianne Giles took some amazing photos of the event and a big thank you goes out to Wayne and Karen, who were the charity’s back up drivers, and also to the Peter Tavy Inn for supporting the event once again by donating 20% of their proceeds from bookings on the day. The walkers finished their efforts with a much-needed spread of delicious tea and scones and there were tasty treats for the dogs as well.
‘With supporters from Devon, Cornwall and further afield, the debate as to whether the jam or cream goes on first continued long into the afternoon!
‘Margaret Green Animal Rescue would like to thank everyone involved for all their continued support.’
All funds raised from the event will go directly towards helping the charity to rescue and care for more than 1,200 rescue animals each year at Wingletang and its other centres.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |