War Horse was first published in 1982 and has sold over two million copies worldwide. Since its publication, the novel has been translated into more than 44 languages. It was subsequently adapted for stage by Nick Stafford and originally directed by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris, becoming the most successful play in the history of the National Theatre, winning more than 25 major awards. It has been seen by over 8.8 million people worldwide since its world premiere at the National Theatre in 2007. Steven Spielberg later directed a film version which debuted in 2011.