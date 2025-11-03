A retired banker from Sticklepath is thought to be the first man over 60 to cover the entire coastline of mainland Britain on foot, after completing 200 marathons in 200 days.
Steve James, who celebrated his 66th birthday on the final leg of this journey, has spent the last seven months completing the 5,240 miles along the British coast.
He triumphantly crossed the finish line in Topsham in east Devon on Saturday, November 1, back where he began on April 16.
Steve, who lives and trained on Dartmoor, said: “It’s been months of pushing my body to its limits. I’m proud, I’m exhausted, and I can’t quite believe I’ve done it. Being greeted by my friends and family at the finish line, its hit me how much this has taken, and what it means to me to have made it.
“When I started this challenge, I just wanted to see if I could do it and to think I’ve run all the way around Britain at 66 …even my knees can’t believe it. There were plenty of days I thought, ‘What on earth am I doing? I’ve had every kind of weather, every kind of ache. But it’s just shown me that you’re never too old to take on something huge. You’ve just got to start and keep going.”
Throughout this feat Steve has been monitored by researchers at the University of Exeter.
The research team analysed daily measurements taken by Steve, studying his calorie intake, energy expenditure and body composition to monitor the impact of this high endurance challenge, on his body.
Dr Freyja Haigh, nutritional physiology researcher at the University of Exeter, said: “We know exercise is good for us, but to what extent? We’ve seen no detriment to overall health, from the fortnightly blood samples Steve has sent us, and the body measurement changes suggest that Steve’s weight loss is a result of fat rather than muscle which is a positive result to see after such a long time in an energy deficit. It will be interesting to see just how much muscle Steve has maintained when we get him back in the lab for post challenge tests.”
Throughout his life, Steve has loved physical challenges, building from taking part in Ten Tors while at school, to cycling around the world in 220 days in 2019.
Though Steve faced his share of hardships on his journey, running through harsh weather conditions, closed footpaths, severely blistered feet, and a gout flareup resulting in a trip to A&E, he finished strong and without injury.
The record for running the British coastline is held by Nick Butter, who completed the feat in 128 days at the age of 31. But Steve is thought to be the first person over 60 to finish this challenge.
“I haven’t had a day off in seven months so I’m quite looking forward to the prospect of a lie in and not having to complete 26 miles tomorrow.”
