Warning to drivers: Belstone’s Skaigh Lane blocked today
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
[email protected]
Wednesday 23rd November 2022 10:37 am
Skaigh Lane (Google Maps )
Belstone drivers are warned today that Skaigh Lane may be blocked today and are advised to take an alternative route to their destination.
The parish has warned that the road may not be able to travel along the road at certain times today as possessions are removed from the Garden Cottage along the lane.
Apologies have been issued for any inconvenience.
