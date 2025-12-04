There’s still time to enjoy the magic of the Tavistock Christmas Tree Festival.
The festival is running until Sunday, December 7 in St Eustachius’ Church in Tavistock.
It features 69 trees decorated by community groups and businesses, all illuminated to share the joy of the season.
There are special extended opening hours tomorrow, Dickensian Evening, from 10am to 9pm, as shops stay open late and entertainment fills the town.
The Christmas Tree Festival continues on Saturday, December 6 from 10am to 4pm and Sunday, December 7 from 11am to 4pm. All are welcome to stay for the Christingle service in the church afterwards, at 4pm on Sunday.
