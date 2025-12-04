A Tavistock store which has been closed for nearly six months after a serious fire broke out there is set to reopen on Friday after an extensive refit.
Firefighters from nine stations spent eight hours battling the blaze at the Co-op store on Market Street in June which was caused by an electrical fault.
Forty per cent of the property was severely damaged by fire and the remainder of the building and first floor damaged by smoke.
Co-op said the Market Street store, which supports 20 local jobs, had been ‘transformed’ with a brand new look and layout, along with improved back of shop and warehousing.
Self-service tills have been included to provide added ease and convenience, especially at busier times, and parcel collection services are also available via Amazon.
Barbara Worth, Co-op store manager, said: “We are very excited to be reopening. Customers and members of the community had been telling me that they can’t wait for the store to reopen.
“We would really like to thank the community for all its support, and we are delighted to be back open and even better than ever with a brand new look and layout.”
Store staff have been working at other local Co-ops, including the Brook Street store in Tavistock and Yelverton over the past six months while the branch has been closed.
Mayor of Tavistock Steve Hipsey will reopen the premises on Friday morning ahead of the town’s popular Dickensian Evening, a major highlight in Tavistock’s calendar.
The store will be open between 7am-10pm daily.
Comments
