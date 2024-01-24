Okehampton’s Men in Sheds has seen a rise in member numbers and donations since the launch of their new website last year, members have said.
In summer last year, the Devon County Council Growing Communities Fund offered the men’s group a £1,000 grant, which funded a website redesign and made ‘a huge difference’ to the group’s work.
Phil Bush from Men in Sheds, said: “We want to offer our heartfelt thanks to Devon County Council because the website has made a huge difference.
“It’s helped people get in touch and find us and we have had new members come to us.
“One of the things we use the website for is to highlight the things we have for sale, things we make and items of furnture we have refurbished.”
Men in Sheds has also offered its thanks to Simon Hill from Moorsites, which designed the website, and Barratt Homes, which offered the men the extraneous wood from its sites, after visiting the new website.
“It’s a result of the website that they got in touch,” said Mr Bush. “It’s a massive help to us to build bird boxes, bat boxes and planters.”
The website went live in October and the group is now urging members of the public to subscribe to receive the latest updates on the men’s work.
The Growing Communities Fund, which has now closed, offers grants of between £500-£1,000 to individuals and groups tackling cost of living crisis issues
To view the new website visit: www.okeshed.org.uk.