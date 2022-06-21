Wellbeing event in North Tawton

NORTH Tawton is hosting a community wellbeing event next month to flag up the help and support available from organisations in the community.

The free event organised by the Transitions Project takes place in North Tawton Town Hall from 2-5pm on Monday, July 11.

People of all ages are welcome to come along and find out what is on offer, chat with providers of local services and find out what they do and how they can help. There will also be free fun activities and free refreshments.

Organiser Billie Burnett, from West Devon CVS (Community and Voluntary Services), said: ‘Knowing what services are available locally is not as easy as you think. It makes life much easier and much more enjoyable if you can talk to representatives face to face. That is why the Transitions Project has been organising free community wellbeing events across Torridge and West Devon to help and encourage local people to find out about their local community groups and services.

‘These free events are designed to help residents gather useful information, to provide inspiration for them to take up new activities, to make new friends and also to offer an opportunity to have their voices heard. By bringing community groups and services together under one roof, our aim is that we might also strengthen local connections and encourage networking.’

She added that a directory would be available at the event for everyone to take home, including contact details of all the services represented on the day.