A WELLBEING event is being staged in Tavistock Town Hall at the start of September to help people welcome autumn in a positive frame of mind.
AromAware Events are looking forward to welcoming everyone to Tavistock Town Hall over the weekend of September 2 and 3 from 10am-4pm for what will be their last event in the town hall.
The talks and workshops start off at 11am on Saturday with a sound healing journey with Katerina Down. She will also be staging another at 2pm, with participation by donation. On Sunday there will be a free mediumship demonstration with Jo Borthwick at 11am. There will be lots of other free talks and workshops to follow.
There will be a fabulous range of wellbeing stalls to peruse, with crystals, angels, Buddhas, candles, salt lamps and silver jewellery to browse and buy.
The event also welcomes back Ben Thornton the Young Grower, a platinum award-winning gardener designer. with his handmade soaps, cream and lots of other lovely items.There will be much to interest those who are curious about trying new things, with Tarot card readings, psychic readings, natural products, recycled goods, health products and much more! There will also be fully trained therapists for reflexology, Indian head massage and various other therapies.
The cafe will be open upstairs all weekend with seating in the bar area for vegetarian and vegan lunches with gluten free options.
For more information contact organiser Elaine on 01752 605816 or see website www.aromaware.co.uk for a full list of workshops and all the details.