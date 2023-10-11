Wellbeing Walks Okehampton recently led a walk for the YHA (Youth Hostel Association) as part of their Festival of Walking.
The group had an hour and a half’s walk along Tramlines to the Fatherford Viaduct and then went onto Simmons Park. On the way, the group leader Chris Baines told everyone about the history of hte tramlines and the park. Once they got back to the YHA youth hostel, by the station, everyone was delighted to get a free drink and a slice of cake at the Granite Way Cafe.
Wellbeing Walks are held ever Tuesday for a level walk of around 30 minutes, while on wednesday there is a more strenuous 60-90 minute walk through the woods and hills. Everyone is welcome to come along for a walk and a chat and to make new friends. The group meets at the bandstand in Simmons Park at 10am. Find out more by emailing [email protected]