‘She has seen 15 Prime Ministers come and 14 of them go. She has met with archbishops, popes, presidents and leaders from all over the world, but she has also had time for ordinary folk as she pioneered royal walkabouts when she visited New Zealand in 1970. And they became a regular feature of her engagement with people. In the days since her death we have been reminded of the vows of service that she made and kept right to the end of her life.’