Following its declaration of a housing crisis in February 2022, West Devon Borough Council is continuing to conduct housing needs surveys across West Devon, in order to gain insight into the community’s housing needs.
Surveys will be running up to September 2024 and, once finished, up-to-date evidence gathered will allow the council to monitor the impact of the ongoing crisis and identify areas with the need for affordable housing in line with neighbourhood plans and the Joint Local Plan.
Surveys intend to find out about any housing issues that residents may have — they are not intended as a tool to deliver houses in an area. They are being conducted by ward areas, having started with Horrabridge, Mary Tavy, Brentor and Lydford in June of this year. The survey for residents of the Bere Peninsula has now been launched. It will close on Friday, August 4 and can be found using the following link: https://bit.ly/3NG4ZVG
The council is running drop-in sessions for the Bere peninsula on Saturday (July 15) at Bere Ferrers’ shop and cafe from 10 am to 12pm and Bere Alston Parish Hall from 12.30pm to 2pm. Whilst there, residents can speak to members of the housing team to find out more about the survey and how it will be used. Whilst residents in these areas will receive information in the post, the surveys are largely being held online and will take around ten minutes to complete.
Cllr Mark Renders, lead member for housing for West Devon Borough Council, said: ‘After surveys are completed, an individual report for each area will be published and made accessible online. A full timetable is available, the next areas to receive community surveys will be Exbourne, Jacobstowe, Monkokehampton, Sampford Courtenay, Bridestowe and Sourton in September.
'Residents are advised to look out for information which will follow shortly. We encourage everyone to complete these to provide us with an accurate picture of their needs, which we can then use to help communities with their housing issues going forward.'