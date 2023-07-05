The council is running drop-in sessions for the Bere peninsula on Saturday (July 15) at Bere Ferrers’ shop and cafe from 10 am to 12pm and Bere Alston Parish Hall from 12.30pm to 2pm. Whilst there, residents can speak to members of the housing team to find out more about the survey and how it will be used. Whilst residents in these areas will receive information in the post, the surveys are largely being held online and will take around ten minutes to complete.