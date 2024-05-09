Thanks to support from Libraries Unlimited and funding from West Devon Borough Council, businesses in West Devon are receiving free specialist help and advice on reducing their environmental impact.
Libraries Unlimited is providing specialist consultancy for businesses across the borough to help them develop a decarbonisation plan. These plans identify a range of actions a business could take to reduce its carbon footprint and impact on the planet.
The project has received £60,000 of UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) money from West Devon Borough Council so that it can be rolled out to as wide a range of businesses as possible. Any type of business can apply for support.
So far, 11 businesses in West Devon have signed up to receive a decarbonisation plan.
Those who participate in the scheme can also apply for Rural England Prosperity Fund decarbonisation grants, which could help them implement one or more of the measures highlighted in their decarbonisation plans.
Cllr Lynn Daniel, West Devon Lead Member for the Natural Environment, said: “We’ve been delighted to support the work of Libraries Unlimited with funding from the UKSPF. When I have spoken to business owners across West Devon about the environment, most are always keen to hear about how they can reduce their carbon footprint. This vital work will help them to do that, with practical advice and tips on what steps can be taken.”
Richard Love, Business and IP Centre Manager for Libraries Unlimited, said: “As a charity, Libraries Unlimited are keen to support the businesses of West Devon to reduce their carbon footprint. Working in partnership with the council, we designed a consultancy and decarbonisation programme that would cater to businesses, small and large, to provide them not only with a carbon footprint baseline but also a decarbonisation plan with recommendations to reduce their emissions.
“Upon receipt of your decarbonisation plan, the businesses are then eligible to apply for a grant of up to £10,000 to implement those measures.”
Businesses can sign up for the project by registering an interest online at https://bipc.librariesunlimited.org.uk/decarbonisation-plans/