Bere Ferrers ward: Angela Blackman, Con. - 478 votes (ELECTED), Peter Crozier, Con. - 453 votes, Graham Reed, Lib Dem. - 399 votes, Isabel Saxby, Lab. - 757 votes (ELECTED). Eight spoilt ballot papers. Turnout: 43.94%
Bridestowe ward: Caroline Mott, Con. (ELECTED) - 507 votes, Terry Southcott, Con. (ELECTED) - 463 votes, Patrick Jeffery, Green - 401 votes. 11 spoilt ballot papers.Turnout: 35.56%
Buckland Monachorum ward: Ric Cheadle, Ind. - 873 votes (ELECTED), Alastair Cunningham, Ind. - 498 votes (ELECTED), Philip Sanders, Con. - 409 votes, Ashley-Ross West. Lib Dem. - 334 votes. Nine spoilt ballot papers. Turnout: 41.99%
Burrator ward: Election postponed.
Chagford ward: Jane Elliott, Green - 485 votes (ELECTED), Nicky Heyworth, Con. - 258 votes. 11 spoilt ballot papers. Turnout: 58.68%
Dartmoor ward: Holly Greenberry-Pullen, Lib Dem - 140 votes, Mark Renders, Ind - 404 votes (ELECTED). Three spoilt ballot papers. Turnout: 38.55%
Drewsteignton ward: Steven Guthrie, Green - 292 votes (ELECTED), Paul Ridgers, Con - 279 votes. Two spoilt ballot papers. Turnout: 42.6%
Exbourne ward: Mike Casbolt, Con. - 575 votes (ELECTED), Judy Maciejowska, Green - 435 votes, Christian Martin, Lib Dem. - 541 votes, Louise Watts, Con. - 613 votes (ELECTED). 13 spoilt ballot papers. Turnout: 37.50%
Hatherleigh ward: Patrick Kimber, Con. - 579 votes (ELECTED, Andrew Pratt, Green - 289 votes, Samantha Wakeham, Con. - 430 votes (ELECTED). Six spoilt ballot papers. Turnout: 33.6%
Mary Tavy ward: Andrew Brown, Lib Dem. - 99 votes, Jonathan Gilpin, Con. - 127 votes, Dave Herbert, Ind. - 113 votes, Robert Oxborough, Ind. - 240 votes. Seven spoilt ballot papers. Turnout: 44.63%
Milton Ford ward: Being the only candidate, Neil Jory, Con. was elected uncontested without need for a vote.
Okehampton North ward: Kevin Ball, Con. - 458 votes (ELECTED), George Dexter, Lib Dem - 428 votes (ELECTED), Tony Leech, Ind. - 695 votes (ELECTED), Peter Eastment, Con. - 312 votes, Finley Morris, Lab. - 267 votes, Lois Samuel, Con. - 425 votes, Deborah Sanger, Ind. - 310 votes, Colin Trier, Green - 370 votes. Nine spoilt ballot papers. Turnout: 32.29%
Okehampton South ward: Malcolm Calder, Green - 417 votes (ELECTED), Clare Kemp, Con. - 194 votes, Paul Vachon, Ind. - 433 votes (ELECTED), Julie Yelland, Con. - 368 votes. No spoilt ballot papers. Turnout: 28.59%
South Tawton ward: Lynn Daniel, Green - 476 votes (ELECTED), Simon Powell, Con. - 222 votes. Seven spoilt ballot papers. Turnout: 45.78%
Tamarside ward: Chris Edmonds, Con. - 313 votes (ELECTED), Matthew Faith, Green - 141 votes, Lawrence Grose, Reform UK - 35 votes.Three ballot papers rejected. Turnout: 32.26%
Tavistock North ward: Michael Fife Cook, Ind. - 505 votes, John Gray, Con. - 268 votes, Judy Hughes, Con. - 333 votes, Jeff Moody, Ind - 822 votes (ELECTED), Pete Squire, Lib Dem. - 685 votes (ELECTED), Brian Trew, Reform UK - 95 votes, David Turnbull, Con. - 414 votes, Terry Wheeler, Green - 540 votes (ELECTED). Two spoilt ballot papers. Turnout: 35.67%
Tavistock South East ward: Adam Bridgewater, Ind. - 734 votes (ELECTED), Amy Hookway, Green - 472 votes, Richard Phillips, Con. - 378 votes, Debo Sellis, Con. - 604 votes (ELECTED). Eight spoilt ballot papers. Turnout: 42.44%
Tavistock South West ward: Mandy Ewings, Ind. - 608 votes (ELECTED), Candy Gynn-Martin, Con. - 122 votes, Anne Johnson, Ind. - 662 votes (ELECTED), Andy Nelson, Con. - 157 votes One spoilt ballot paper. Turnout: 29.07%