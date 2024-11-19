A rally in support of the country’s farming community is taking place in London today (November 19).
Coaches have travelled up from West Devon stopping at Fleet services on the way, with the contingent travelling to air their grievances at Westminster. The rally is now underway with what is estimated to be tens of thousands of protesters from across the UK.
Despite not being allowed to take tractors into the capital as planned, farmers have turned out in force to protest to the Labour plans announced in the Budget on October 30 for what farmers are calling a ‘family farming tax’.
From April 2026, inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1m, which were previously exempt, will be liable to the tax at 20 per cent, half the usual rate.
Holly Greenberry-Pullen, West Devon Borough councillor for Tavistock North, was on one of the coaches making their way to London.
She said: “I’m here in London with councillor colleagues supporting our rural communities, our rural families from the complete disconnect of the Labour government who are taxing our farms at a rate that will see them break; that will watch the tradition and the heritage and the knowledge of generational farming be decimated.
“Every penny, every pound that is spent on foreign food does not go back into our economy. It doesn’t feed our families that are farming our land to feed the nation. Food security is the most important aspect for our rural communities. Sustainable farming and being able to hand your farm to generations that follow you is essential. The taxation rates are obscene. The Labour government need to make a complete U-turn on this.”
Dan Grist, county chair of Devon Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs wrote to Central Devon MP Mel Stride on behalf of its 1750 members many who have travelled to London today.
The letter said: “Devon Young Farmers (YFC) represent the future of farming across our county. We are the largest YFC Federation in the country, which is partly due to the huge amount of family farms we have here in Devon.
“Despite the Chancellor and Defra Secretary saying that the changes will protect small family farms, when you look at the figures, the proposed changes will clearly be catastrophic to our industry across the region.
“Losing family farms will not only impact food security, the environment and the country, but will also create a loss of jobs and opportunities for young people that are passionate and willing to enter this incredibly important industry.
“We urge you to vote against the legislation and to do everything you can do to persuade the Chancellor to overturn the family farm tax. The future of our industry and the next generation of farmers rely on it.”
Devon CC will be discussing a motion on farming and inheritance tax at their upcoming meeting on Thursday December 5. Leader of Conservative-led Devon County Council,
James McInnes said: “We fully support our farmers. Family farming is the cornerstone of our rural communities and economy.”
The motion on December 5 notes with concern the proposed changes to inheritance tax announced by the Labour Government in the recent Autumn budget, which would scrap Agricultural Property Relief (APR).
It states that the tax is estimated to impact over 70,000 family farms, leaving the average farming family with a tax bill of at least £240,000, saying that will force many to sell portions of their land or close entirely, paving the way for corporate ownership over family ownership.
The motion further states the council believes that this tax will have severe impacts on food security, rural community stability and environmental stewardship.
This motion will urge all councillors to stand with Britain’s family farms, ‘to support our rural communities, and to protect the environment by formally rejecting this proposed ‘family farm tax’.
A cross-party letter from group leaders of the council to the Chancellor is planned.
The MP has been approached for comment on today’s rally.