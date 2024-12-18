There are temporary changes to bin collection dates over Christmas and the New Year holidays for residents in West Devon.
West Devon Borough Council has announced the following new festive holiday schedule:
Usual collection day Wednesday 25 December, new collection day - Friday 27 December; usual Thursday 26 December, new - Saturday 28 December; usual Friday 27 December, new - Monday 30 December; usual Monday 30 December, new - Tuesday 31 December.
In the New Year: Usual collection day Tuesday 31 December, new - Thursday 2 January 2025; usual Wednesday 1 January 2025, new - Friday 3 January; usual Thursday 2 January, new - Saturday 4 January; usual Friday 3 January, new - Monday 6 January; usual Monday 6 January, new - Tuesday 7 January; usual Tuesday 7 January, new - Wednesday 8 January; usual Wednesday 8 January, new - Thursday 9 January; usual Thursday 9 January, new - Friday 10 January; usual Friday 10 January, new - Saturday 11 January;
Collections will return to normal in the week beginning Monday 13 January 2025.
Garden Waste Suspension: The garden waste service will be suspended for two weeks, from Wednesday 25 December 2024 and Wednesday 8 January 2025. Service will resume on 9 January 2025.
If your real tree is six foot or less, and you're subscribed to the garden waste service, you can put your tree out for collection from Thursday 9 January 2025.
Further details on the West Devon Borough Council website (including what to recycle):