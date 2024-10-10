Television celebrity Amanda Holden enjoyed lunch at a West Devon pub before departing on her charity cycle ride across the country.
The celebrity had a Sunday lunch last weekend at the Bearslake Inn, near Sourton, between Okehampton and Tavistock, the day before beginning a five-day cycle ride from her mother’s home in Bude to London. The visit came the day before the staff celebrated the award of a best pub award.
She broadcasts on Heart FM (part of Global) and is raising money for Global’s Make Some Noise charity which raises money for small causes throughout the country.
Luke Fearon, Bearslake Inn general manager, said: “Amanda enjoyed a Sunday lunch at Bearslake Inn with her family before departing on a charity bike ride in association with Heart Radio, from her family home in Cornwall to her workplace in London.
“We were extremely pleased that she chose to dine with us and enjoyed a hearty Sunday lunch in front of our fire. As she said herself it was the perfect way to fuel up before her big ride.”
Luke added: “This was such a surreal week for us because on the Monday after we won a Gold award with Food Drink Devon in the Best Pub category too.”
Amanda’s challenge kicked off on Monday and continues throughout the week as she pedals through Devon, Somerset, Berkshire, Wiltshire and Surrey before reaching her destination on Friday – just in time for Global’s Make Some Noise Day.
Amanda is famous for being a judge on TV talent show Britain’s Got Talent and co-hosting with Jamie Theakston on Heart Breakfast show.
She said before starting her challenge: “I can’t quite believe that I’m going to be cycling over 250 miles from my mum’s house in Cornwall to London for Global’s Make Some Noise – it’s a massive challenge.”
So far she has endured several soakings from the wet weather.
She added: “I’m told it’s not going to be particularly flat so I’m gonna have buns of steel by the end of this! Knowing that every mile I cover will help raise funds for those local projects providing a lifeline directly to those who need it most is what will keep me going.”