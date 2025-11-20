Several pubs, clubs, and restaurants in West Devon will participate in a road safety scheme this December, which rewards designated drivers with a free second drink.
More than 260 pubs, clubs, and restaurants in Devon and Cornwall will participate in the Lift Legend initiative, organised by Vision Zero South West. This programme aims to promote safe driving during the festive season.
Under the scheme, designated drivers can inform the bartender that they are being a Lift Legend for the evening. When they purchase their first soft drink, they will receive a voucher for a second free one.
Adrian Leisk, head of road safety at Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "Alcohol affects everyone differently, and it's impossible to know exactly how many drinks will put you over the limit.
"You can also be arrested even if you are under the prescribed limit if you are deemed not to be in proper control of your vehicle.
"The only way you can be absolutely sure that you are safe to drive is by not drinking at all beforehand. Have 'none for the road' and make the most of the free drinks being offered by our fantastic Lift Legend venues."
West Devon establishments taking part include:
- Betty Cottles Inn, Okehampton
- The Bull and Dragon, Meeth
- The Chagford Inn, Chagford
- Crossways Inn, Okehampton
- Fox and Hounds Hotel, Bridestowe
- Jack Chams, Tavistock
- Mill End Hotel, Chagford
- The Oxenham Arms Hotel, South Zeal
- Two Bridges Hotel, Yelverton
- The White Hart Hotel, Okehampton
- The White Hart, North Tawton
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is one of the 'Fatal Five' causes of serious injuries and deaths on roads in South West England.
Last year, more than 2,000 arrests were made for drunk driving in the region. Over the past five years, 25 people have been killed, and an additional 253 were seriously injured in collisions where alcohol impairment contributed to the accidents.
The prescribed alcohol limit for driving in England is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood or 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
