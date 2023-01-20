After a discussion about the different options for Fudge, the decision was taken by her owners for her to undergo surgery to remove the mass, along with part of her jaw. Although this sounds invasive, the team at Westmoor went for the most minimally invasive technique that would allow Fudge the best quality of life for whatever time she has remaining. Fudge was very brave and as soon as she came round from her anaesthetic was eating readily the hand rolled food on offer from our lovely nurses­ — it didn’t affect her appetite!