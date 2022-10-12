Where to go to for cost-of-living help and advice
Subscribe newsletter
With the help of partners, West Devon Borough Council has been gathering together lots of advice and information for you to access.
You can visit its dedicated website page to access all of the information, use the QR code to access help.
Here is a snapshot of the what you can find:
Information about the COUNCIL TAX REBATE
Advice on PAYING YOUR COUNCIL TAX and how to get a reduction
A place to check what BENEFITS you are entitled to
Links to DEBT AND MONEY advice from partner agencies
Information about the Government’s ENERGY BILL DISCOUNT
For those people in an emergency situation, there is information on the HOUSHOLD SUPPORT FUND
Links to the Government ENERGY SAVING pages
The council has also pulled together help and advice for related support from partners, recognising that when money gets tight, it can have a dramatic impact on many different aspects of your life. So you can also find help and support for:
People who may be suffering ABUSE, NEGLECT OR VIOLENCE
ADDICTION, that includes alcohol, smoking and drugs
MENTAL HEALTH, support at home and loneliness
The whole FAMILY, with help for young people including financial advice
Cllr Tony Leech West Devon Borough Council’s lead member for the Cost of Living said: ‘So far we have brought you loads of advice and support around heating your home and saving money, but we must not overlook the impact this crisis can have on other aspects of our lives. On our mental health, on our physical health and on our relationships.
‘Our website has a fantastic support directory directing you to all kinds of help, these may not be services that the council provides but we want to make sure that you know that there about people out there who can help you.
‘From details of where the foodbanks are, to people for you to talk if it is all getting too much or help and advice with addiction or domestic violence. My message to you is if you need help, visit our website and reach out to some of our partners listed. There is help out there if you need it
‘West Devon Borough Council have created a QR code which will take you straight to its Cost of Living Support page. If you don’t have access to the internet, Citizen’s Advice would also be pleased to help you access this information.’
If you don’t have access to the internet, Citizen’s Advice would also be pleased to help you access this information.
CA West Devon 0808 278 7999
For a single point of contact people can go to the shared website: https://www.cabdevon.org.uk/advice/
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |