Whiddon Down speed operation catches nine drivers
Wednesday 19th October 2022 6:00 am
Drivers mostly kept to the speed limit ()
The neighbourhood team of Tavistock Police has recently carried out a speed enforcement exercise at a 30mph stretch at Whiddon Down.
Drivers were noted as, on the whole, keeping to the limit, however seven drivers between 35-40mph and two between 41-45mph.
Police ask that drivers stick to legal speed limits in place at all times for the safety of pedestrians and other road users.
